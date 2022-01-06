Airbnb Is Doing An Experiment To Combat Rental Bias

January 6, 2022
Airbnb is trying to stop discrimination when users want to book a rental.
The property company is changing its policy on reservations.
For the next two years, prospective guests will provide only their initials when seeking a reservation, and they will release their first names only after a reservation is booked.
This comes after the Oregon-based company settled a lawsuit with three African American women who said they were discriminated against and prevented from renting once they provided their pictures and full names.
A study of Airbnb patterns by the Harvard Business School in 2016 found guests with distinct African American names were 16% less likely to be accepted as renters.