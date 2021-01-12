Airbnb To Ban Hate Groups From Booking

Leading up the the inauguration, Airbnb will require people to verify their identity to rent in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Airbnb said its banning all hate groups from using their company ahead of the inauguration.

The company said it will delete accounts of people who have been connected to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

It will require people to verify their identity for bookings in DC, Maryland Virginia.

The company said users who are part of hate groups or are planning violence could face legal action.