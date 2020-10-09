Airbnb Requires Hosts Meet New Cleaning Standards

In addition to the sanitation requirements, hosts and guests also are expected to wear masks and practice social distancing when interacting.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In an effort to reassure travelers during the pandemic, Airbnb says hosts now have to meet higher sanitation standards or risk being deactivated.

The company has given hosts until Nov. 20 to commit to its health and safety guidelines. Guests must agree to the guidelines when they book a listing.





In addition to the sanitation requirements, hosts and guests also are expected to wear masks and practice social distancing when interacting with each other.

The five-step cleaning protocol required by the guidelines originally went into effect in June as optional standards.

Hosts who agreed to those standards had an "enhanced clean" badge featured on their listings.