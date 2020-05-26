Air Force Forgoing Height Requirements

The previous restrictions meant anyone shorter than 5'4" or taller than 6'5" couldn't become an Air Force pilot.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.S. Air Force is removing height requirements — a change that could be a win for many women wishing to fly.

The previous restrictions meant anyone shorter than 5'4" or taller than 6'5" couldn't become an Air Force pilot.

But the new policy removes the minimum height requirement.

The Air Force says it will now focus on more scientific requirements including BMI, arm length and weight.

The former height restriction eliminated nearly half of the women population. The average height of a woman is just under 5'4".

There was an option to apply for a waiver to still fly if one didn't meet the height requirements, but the Air Force argues many women weren't aware of that option.