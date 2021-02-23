Ahmaud Arbery's Mother Files $1M Civil Rights Lawsuit

Arbery's death sparked cries for racial justice across the nation last year when White men armed with guns pursued and killed him as he was jogging.

On the anniversary of her son's death, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, filed a $1 million civil rights lawsuit.

Arbery's death sparked cries for racial justice across the nation last year when White men armed with guns pursued and killed him as he was jogging through a neighborhood.

Tuesday's lawsuit accuses Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan, who have been charged in Arbery's death, as well as the local authorities who first responded to the shooting, of violating Arbery's civil rights.

Attorneys for the men charged say they committed no crimes and that they suspected Arbery was a burglar.

Additional reporting by Russ Bynum of The Associated Press.