Federal Agencies To Study Vaccine Effectiveness On COVID Variants

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the government will work with companies to develop booster shots.

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced federal agencies will start looking at the effectiveness of COVID vaccines on the new variants.

Moderna and Pfizer have both said their vaccines are effective, but slightly less so against the South Africa variant.

President Biden's team acknowledged the rollout is flawed and it's their mission to fix it.

"Four hundred thousand people have died. Everything is on the table across the whole supply chain, from the syringes to other pharmaceutical companies to anything we can to do increase the vaccine supply in the timing of the delivery is on the table," said White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients.