Attorney General Merrick Garland Bans Federal Executions

Garland said he's imposing the moratorium as he works to make sure everyone is being treated fairly and humanely in the criminal justice system.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Attorney General Merrick Garland has placed a federal ban on executions as the Justice Department investigates the death penalty.

Garland said he's imposing the moratorium as he works to make sure everyone is being treated fairly and humanely in the criminal justice system.

The AG also says he's looking into the disproportionate impact on Black people, and wrongfully convicted inmates.

Before former President Trump took office, capital punishment hadn't been used in 17 years.

But in the last few months of his presidency, 13-people were executed — the most under any administration since the 19th century.