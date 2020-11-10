Attorney General Authorizes Probes Into Alleged Voting Irregularities

Attorney General William Barr reversed a longstanding policy of waiting until an election is certified to investigate such allegations.

The Justice Department's top election crimes prosecutor is stepping down after Attorney General William Barr reversed longstanding policy and authorized federal prosecutors to investigate allegations of voting irregularities.

In a memo issued last night, the attorney general said prosecutors can probe "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities that could "potentially impact the outcome of a federal election."

The department's policy has previously been to wait until after an election is certified. The memo comes as President Trump alleges – without evidence – that there was widespread voter fraud in last week's election.

