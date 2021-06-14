WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

President Biden's European Tour Continues

SMS
President Biden's European Tour Continues
By Luke Hanrahan
and Kristy Schantz
By Luke Hanrahan
and Kristy Schantz
June 14, 2021
June 14, 2021
Newsy reports from Cornwall, U.K., as the G-7 Summit wraps and President Biden looks ahead to his meeting with Russian President Putin.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT