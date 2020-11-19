Africa Tops 2 Million Coronavirus Cases

Concerns raised that the price of vaccines and storage requirements could make COVID control difficult for African nations.

Africa has now surpassed two million cases of the coronavirus.

Its 54 nations have reported 48,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The continent's infections and deaths are less than 4 percent of the global total.

However, health experts are warning people to stay vigilant.

Despite the continent's relatively low COVID numbers and the latest developments on a potential vaccine African officials worry about access to supplies.

The price of vaccines and storage requirements could make it difficult for nations to compete with richer countries.

South Africa has the most reported cases in Africa with 750,000.

Morocco, Egypt and Ethiopia have all seen cases top 100,000.

