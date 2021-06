U.S. Central Command says U.S. forces have also handed over six facilities to Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense.

America's withdrawal from Afghanistan is now more than 50% complete.

President Biden has pledged to pull all troops out of the country by September 11, which marks 20 years since the terror attacks that led to America's longest war.