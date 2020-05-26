Afghanistan Releases Hundreds Of Taliban Prisoners

Authorities said they released 900 Taliban prisoners on Tuesday.

The Afghan government freed hundreds of Taliban prisoners on Tuesday, the largest prisoner release in one day since the U.S. and Taliban signed a peace treaty in February.

Afghan authorities said 900 Taliban members were released from prisons across the country, as a three-day cease-fire between the government and the Taliban came to an end.

An Afghan national security spokesperson said he hopes the move persuades the Taliban to extend the cease-fire before "face to face intra-Afghan talks" can begin.

There's no word yet as to whether the Taliban has agreed to a cease-fire extension, but a spokesperson tweeted Tuesday the prisoner release is "good progress," and that the Taliban "will release a remarkable number of prisoners soon."