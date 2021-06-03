Biden Admin. Launches Month Of Action To Meet Vaccinations Goal

President Biden wants 70% of adults to have at least one COVID shot by July 4.

The Biden Administration has launched a National Month of Action to reach the president's goal of getting 70 percent of American adults at least one COVID vaccine shot by July 4.

The U.S. is getting close, but people just aren't lining up to get a shot anymore. Vaccination rates are declining.

"Each of you has the power to help us gain this freedom as a nation. If you get a shot this week, you can be fully vaccinated by July 4, by the week of July the 4th, and you can celebrate Independence Day free from fear or worry," said the president.