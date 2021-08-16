Activists Worry About Future For Afghan Women Under Taliban Rule

When the Taliban ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, many civil liberties were limited and women were mostly confined to their homes.

Nearly 20 years after an American-led coalition invaded Afghanistan and ousted the Taliban from the capital, the insurgent group is back in power in Kabul.

Many fear a return to the type of rule the Taliban imposed when it ran the country between 1996 and 2001. That means limited civil liberties and the return to a breeding ground for terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda.

The Taliban's new control could be especially devastating for women and girls in the country.

"I am worried about he women who are vocal, but more important, more worried about the girls who cannot talk, who don't have platform, who cannot represent themselves, " Pashtana Durrani, founder and executive director of LEARN said. "I am vocal. There are many like me who will get the world's attention. But then there are girls who don't have access to media, who don't have access to any international platform, who cannot access their schools. I am worried about those girls more."

Durrani is the head of an organization that works to improve educational opportunities for Afghan women and girls.

She says she fears the gains they've made will disappear overnight with the Taliban back in control.

When it ruled in the 1990s, women were mostly confined to their homes.