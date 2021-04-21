Activists Say Guilty Verdict Is Just The Start

Activists say more needs to happen and it needs to happen now.

As lawmakers work toward change in Washington, activists say more needs to happen and it needs to happen now.

Newsy asked civil rights activist Deray McKesson about his reaction to the verdict and he told us what he thinks needs to happen next.

"There's a difference between accountability is what happens after the trauma, justice is the idea that you shouldn't have the trauma in the first place. We've got a lot of work to do," he said.