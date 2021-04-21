Activists Call On President Biden For Police Reform

Minneapolis activists say the local response has been too slow and they want swift change from President Biden.

While Minneapolis activists are relieved following Derek Chauvin's verdict, they are continuing their call for police reform.

They said the local response has bceen too slow and are calling on the president for swift change.

Nekima Levy Armstrong with Racial Justice Network said, "We do not feel safe. We know that at any moment police officers can kill yet another Black body and get away with it in spite of what we heard during the Derek Chauvin trial, this is not just about one bad apple. This is about a rotten system."