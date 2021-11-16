Active Military Having A Hard Time Feeding Their Families

Feeding America says 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families.

A report by Feeding America says 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families.

Food insecurity increased across the country for many during the pandemic. But activists say it's existed for years primarily among junior-level enlisted service members.

In addition to low-level pay and frequently being reassigned, military spouses have a hard time keeping a job.

And thousands of needy military families are prevented from getting food stamps due to an obscure Agriculture Department rule.