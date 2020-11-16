Across U.S., State and Local Officials Tighten Restrictions

Vice President Mike Pence offers governors federal help, saying, "America has never been more prepared to combat this virus."

Across the U.S., state and local officials are tightening restrictions to try to get control of the spread of the coronavirus.

Chicagoans are now under a stay-at-home advisory. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says residents should stay home unless it's essential— and should not meet with anyone who doesn't live with them.

In Washington state, restaurants and bars have to shut down indoor service while movie theaters and gyms must close entirely.

Pennsylvania is restricting indoor gatherings to 10 people.

And with no second relief bill from Congress in sight, business owners in other states are afraid they'll be forced to shut down, too.

Doctors say the pandemic is only going to get worse unless we act now to mitigate the spread.

On a conference call with governors, Vice President Pence tried to reassure the them, saying the federal government is ready to help states where hospitals are nearing capacity and emphasizing that vaccines are coming.

“America has never been more prepared to combat this virus,” he said.



