Accused Spa Business Shooter Faces Hate Crime Charges

Two separate grand juries indicted Robert Long on murder charges since his alleged crimes took place in two counties.

Georgia's new hate crime law will be put to the test.

Prosecutors say they will seek hate crime charges against the man accused of killing eight people, mostly Asian women, at three Atlanta massage businesses.

"It does not matter your ethnicity, it does not matter what side of the tracks you come from, it does not matter your wealth," said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. "You will be treated as an individual with value."

The Fulton County district attorney says she will not only seek hate crime charges, but also the death penalty.

Prosecutors in Cherokee County have not determined whether they will also seek the death penalty.