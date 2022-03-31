Academy: Will Smith Refused To Leave Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

The academy acknowledged it could have handled the situation differently after Smith was asked to leave and refused.

The Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences has started disciplinary proceedings against Academy Award winner Will Smith. According to the academy, Smith was asked to leave after slapping Chris Rock, but he refused. Smith went on to accept the Oscar for Best Actor and received a standing ovation.

"Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated," the academy said. "While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes says Smith should have been escorted out of the Dolby Theatre. Smith could be suspended or even expelled from the academy.

"Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television," the academy said.

"Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event."

A representative for Smith didn't immediately respond to messages Wednesday regarding the academy's latest moves.

Only a very small number of academy members have ever been expelled, including Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby and the actor Carmine Caridi, who was kicked out for sharing awards screeners.