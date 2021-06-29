Abu Dhabi To Ban Unvaccinated Adults From Some Public Places

Most adults who are not vaccinated will not be allowed in places like schools, shopping centers and gyms beginning in August.

Get a COVID vaccine or stay home. That's what officials in Abu Dhabi are telling people.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates says, starting in August, most adults who are not vaccinated will not be allowed in public places like schools, shopping centers and gyms.

The rule doesn't apply to people under the age of 16 or people with vaccine exemption.

Officials say they've already vaccinated 93% of targeted groups.