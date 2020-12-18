Abducted Nigerian Schoolboys Freed

Extremist group Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the attack earlier this week, saying Western education goes against Islam.

Some 330 Nigerian schoolboys were welcomed home today in the capital of Katsina State.

They were kidnapped on Dec. 11 in an attack on their school.

Extremist group Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the attack earlier this week, saying Western education is un-Islamic.

The Nigerian government was working on negotiations with Boko Haram but Katsina's governor told The Associated Press that no ransom was paid to secure the boys' freedom.