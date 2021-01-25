AARP Helping Seniors With Vaccination Process

AARP is urging states to give older Americans better access to information in places other than the internet.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

AARP has been stepping up its efforts to help seniors navigate the COVID vaccination process.

The group has been holding telephone town halls for people to voice their concerns to government leaders.

A major issue being heard is people are on a list to get the vaccine but no one is calling them back. The group has also been urging states to give older Americans better access to information in places other than the internet.

AARP is also working on a vaccination guide for every state.