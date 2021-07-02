AAA: 3.5M People Expected To Fly Over July 4 Weekend

This weekend is on track to be the busiest travel period since the start of the pandemic.

AAA expects 3.5 million people to travel by plane, nearly triple the amount of people who flew this time last year.

The 4th of July holiday weekend is on track to be the busiest travel period since the start of the pandemic. AAA expects 3.5 million people to travel by plane, which is nearly triple the amount from this time last year.

But more people traveling through the airport could mean more trouble for already struggling airlines. American and Southwest have had to cancel or delay thousands of flights over the last few weeks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave some guidance for ringing in Independence Day.

He said: "You can still celebrate at the same time as you get your message very, very clear ... If you're vaccinated, you have a high degree of protection. If you're not, you should wear a mask and you should think very seriously about getting vaccinated."