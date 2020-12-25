A White Christmas For Parts Of U.S.

Meanwhile, the East Coast is getting heavy rain and damaging winds.

Take a look at this: This is not the East Coast or Midwest. It's in Tennessee.

White-out conditions there, with parts of the Mmidwest and Northern Plains also getting snow.

And it's not bothering everyone. The Minnesota Zoo shared this video. This guy seems to be plenty happy with the snowfall.

On the East Coast, heavy rain and winds over 60 mph are causing damage in some areas. We'll wait to see if any snow heads in that direction.