A Third Of U.S. Population Has Received 1 Dose Of A COVID-19 Vaccine

The U.S. is averaging more than three million shots per day and the daily coronavirus death toll in the U.S. is at its lowest level in months.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

About one-third of the U.S. population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Same goes for three-quarters of those 65 and older.

President Biden is moving up the deadline for all American adults to be eligible for a vaccine up to April 19, two weeks earlier than his initial deadline.

But new COVID variants and a rise in new infections are creating fresh challenges in the pandemic fight.