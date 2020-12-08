WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

A Second Judge Blocks U.S. Government's Tik Tok Ban

By Newsy Staff
December 8, 2020
The Trump administration has attempted to ban TikTok in the U.S. saying the Chinese-owned social media company puts users' information at risk.
For the second time, a judge blocked the U.S. government from setting restrictions for TikTok – a popular video sharing app downloaded by millions in the U.S.  

A judge initially ruled against the Commerce Department last month.

