One Photographer's Project To Capture Breast Cancer Survivors

Isis has photographed over 500 breast cancer survivors. Her goal is 800: the approximate number of invasive cases diagnosed each day across the U.S.

This story includes imagery that may be sensitive for some viewers.





Over a dozen women gathered and New York Central Park to do what most people wouldn't think of in public: posing topless.

Charise Isis has traveled all over the country, capturing the courage of women and men who have survived a battle with breast cancer.

She started the Grace Project more than a decade ago. Since then, she has transformed hundreds into Greek goddesses.

It can be cathartic and emotional, especially for women who have served in the military and who have a 20 to 40 percent higher risk of breast cancer than the general population, according to Defense Department research.

