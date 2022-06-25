A.G. Garland: Justice Department Will Protect Access To Abortion Pill

Garland said states cannot ban mifepristone since the FDA has already approved it based on safety and efficacy.

In a statement Friday, President Joe Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, said the Justice Department will protect abortion providers and those seeking abortions in states where it is legal and will "work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care."

Garland also said states can't ban abortion pills on the basis of safety.

"In particular, the FDA has approved the use of the medication mifepristone," he added. "States may not ban mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA's expert judgment about its safety and efficacy."

The Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone — the main drug used in medication abortions — back in 2000.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

