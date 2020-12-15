900 Customers Pay For Each Other's Orders At Dairy Queen

For two days, drivers in the Brainerd, Minnesota, Dairy Queen drive-through paid for the order in the car behind them.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

This is the season of giving and that's exactly what people did at a Minnesota dairy queen.

A customer started a pay it forward chain at the drive through.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time. The customer went through the drive through paying his meal and the one behind. Others followed and this lasted for two days.

It ended with over 900 strangers buying each other food. The general manager of the dairy queen told "The Washington Post" she was touched to see so many people participated.