9/11 First Responder Struggles With COVID-19 Recovery

William Valentin is living with illnesses caused by his exposure to toxins at the World Trade Center. They exacerbated his battle with COVID-19.

For many first responders at Ground Zero, illnesses caused by toxins in the fumes and debris are daily reminders of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. William Valentin spent months conducting search, rescue and recovery operations at Ground Zero. Now, he's living with 7 illnesses caused by his response. The illnesses compounded his battle with COVID-19 earlier this year. He nearly died from it.