COURT TV: 7 Jurors for Chauvin Trial; City Pays Floyd's Family $27M

Juror No. 7 has been selected for the trial of Derek Chauvin. That brings the judge and the parties halfway to the number they need before opening statements March 29. They use a jury of 12 with two alternates.

Now with juror No. 7: She is a Caucasian female in her 40s or 50s. She has two teenage sons. She works in the nonprofit sector and confessed to the judge and the parties that she knew and had worked with Attorney General Keith Ellison in the past. During her questioning, though, she was clear that she could set anything aside that she's done in her work life or her private life or her views of the case and be a fair and impartial juror.

So adding her to the mix brings the number to five men and two women so far seated in the case of Derek Chauvin to hear the evidence starting March 29.

Now in other big news happening out of here, the city of Minneapolis' big settlement — the largest settlement of the city in a civil lawsuit — has been announced. The family of George Floyd will receive $27 million in exchange for their lawsuit filed against the city and the officers who were a part of the incident when George Floyd lost his life. $500,000 of that will go to the George Floyd square in the area of Cup Foods, where George Floyd did die last May. That's the latest from here in downtown Minneapolis.