7,000-Acre Fire Starts At Gender-Reveal Party

Multiple wildfires broke out in Southern California over the weekend, forcing evacuations in San Diego and San Bernardino counties.

One of those fires was sparked by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used at a gender-reveal party. No charges have been announced.

Cal Fire said it started at a park on Saturday and has since grown into a 7,000-acre fire.

The fire burned almost 5 square miles of brush and trees in the foothills east of Los Angeles.

Cal Fire officials said nearly 15,000 firefighters are battling 23 major fires in the state. California has had 900 wildfires since August 15. They've burned more than 2,300 square miles, destroyed 3,300 structures and killed eight people.