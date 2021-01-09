62 People Missing After Indonesian Jet Disappears After Takeoff

Indonesian transportation officials said the plane lost contact with air traffic controllers 44 minutes after taking off from Jakarta.

An Indonesian passenger jet carrying 62 people on board has gone missing over the Java Sea.

The airline, Sriwijaya Air, said the plane was on a 90 minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak when it disappeared.

An Indonesian Transportation spokesperson said the plane, a Boeing 737, took off from Jakarta at 1:56 p.m. and lost contact with the tower at 2:40.

Footage shows family and friends hugging and crying as the passengers waited for the plane to arrive. Local media reported that fishermen found metal objects - believed to be part of the missing jet.

A search and rescue mission is underway.