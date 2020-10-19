6 Russian Military Officers Charged With Hacking

The Justice Department's indictment accuses them of attacking French elections, the Olympics and Ukraine's power grid.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Six Russian military officers have been charged in a hacking campaign that targeted U.S. businesses, the Winter Olympics and the French election.

The U.S. Justice Department's indictment also accuses the officers of attacking Ukraine's power grid.

The defendents are not charged in connection with interference in American elections.

The Justice Department's top national security official says the attacks are the most disruptive and destructive attributed to a single group.