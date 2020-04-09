6.6 Million Americans Filed For Unemployment Last Week

The U.S. Department of Labor report revealed higher numbers than what most economists were expecting.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The latest weekly jobless claims report spells more trouble ahead for the labor market.

Another 6.6 million Americans filed for claims last week, according to the Labor Department. That’s about the same amount as the week prior and higher than what most economists were expecting.

This brings the total amount of unemployed workers to 16.8 million over the past four weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.