6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Croatia

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, causing major damage to homes and buildings in a town southeast of the capital Zagreb. The same town was hit by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday. Authorities say the latest disaster killed at least one person — a 12-year-old girl — and at least 20 people were hospitalized with injuries. The Croatian military has been deployed to help with the rescue operation. The earthquake was reportedly felt across Croatia and in neighboring Serbia, Bosnia and Slovenia.