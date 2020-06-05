57 Buffalo Officers Resign From Team After 2 Officers Suspended

The entire Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team quit the unit in response to the suspension of two of their fellow officers.

All 57 members of the Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team have quit the unit following the suspension of two officers who allegedly shoved a 75-year-old man to the ground during a protest on Thursday. The group did not step down from the force; they have only quit their roles on the Emergency Response Team.

The president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association said Friday the 57 officers "resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown acknowledged the resignations in a statement Friday, and said there are "contingency plans ... in place to maintain police services and ensure public safety within our community."

Both Brown and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo condemned the use of force in Thursday's incident.

"Why was that necessary? Where was the threat?" Cuomo said. "... And then you just walk by the person while you see blood coming from his head and police officers walk by. It's just fundamentally offensive."

Contains footage from CNN.