559,000 Jobs Added In May

The unemployment rate dipped by 0.3%, bringing that number down to 5.8%.

The monthly jobs report is in.

559,000 jobs were added in the month of May.

In April, we saw hiring slow down, with just 266,000 jobs added.

The increased job rate in May comes as local officials lift restrictions and businesses are going back to normal much faster than expected amid the pandemic.

Notable job gains happened in the hospitality, leisure and education industries.