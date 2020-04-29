TSA Says 500 Employees Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

The agency said of the 500 employees, 208 have already recovered and five have died.

Most reported cases are in large airports, like John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, where 105 employees tested positive. At LaGuardia, also in Queens, 32 tested positive; and at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, 56 tested positive.

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Miami International Airport and O'Hare International Airport also each had more than a dozen cases.

But some airports on the West Coast have relatively few cases. For example, Los Angeles International Airport had 11 cases, and San Francisco International Airport had just two.

The agency said the data does not include non-airport TSA employees or "contractors who have had limited interaction with the public."