5 Mass Vaccination Sites In L.A. Temporarily Close Amid Shortages

Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city has administered 293,252 vaccines so far but has exhausted its supply of the Moderna vaccine.

Five mass vaccination sites in Los Angeles have temporarily closed because of shortages.

That includes the one at Dodger Stadium – one of the biggest vaccination sites in the country.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city will exhaust its supply of the Moderna vaccine.

The city is administering roughly 13,000 doses per day, but only 16,000 arrived this week.