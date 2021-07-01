Pack Your Patience: 47 Million Expected To Travel Over Holiday

More than 91% of holiday travel will be by car, despite high gas prices.

The price to pump gas… now skyrocketing… ahead of the holiday weekend. One gallon costs just over three bucks… roughly a dollar more from a year ago, according to Triple A.

“Gas has stubbornly stayed over three dollars a gallon really ever since the Colonial Pipeline hack," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

Supply already struggling to keep up with demand. “Just more people are driving," Gross said.

Nearly 44 million travelers plan on hitting the road. While 3.5 million will fly also near pre-pandemic levels.

Which airlines may seemingly welcome even as they face staff shortages. American Airlines has been canceling flights. Southwest Airlines even offering to pay workers double for 4th of July shifts.

Experts say pack your patience. "Expect that there's going to be lines at the airport. People should be expecting that the empty roads of the past year are kind of over," Gross said.