Officials say five people were hurt after a truck hit a pedestrian bridge in Washington, D.C.

The Foote Bridge collapsed over I-295 in the northeastern part of D.C. Officials say everyone hurt is expected to be OK.

The collapse blocked both directions of traffic on the highway. They believe it could take until Thursday to fully remove the bridge from the roadway.