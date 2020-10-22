WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

4 States See Record Increases In Daily COVID Deaths

By Austin Kim
October 22, 2020
States in the Midwest and Great Plains are seeing a surge in cases.
Discouraging COVID-19 numbers are coming out of a handful of states as daily death totals increase.

Reuters analysis found four states saw record one-day increases in daily deaths.

Those states include Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Kansas, and Wisconsin. 

That includes North Dakota, which has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 infections of any state, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

