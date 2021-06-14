4 States End Federal Unemployment Benefits Early

More than 2 dozen other states will end benefits before they expire

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Federal unemployment benefits have officially ended in four states.

The program doled out an extra $300 a week on top of state unemployment payments.

Alaska, Iowa, Missouri and Mississippi ended those federal payments over the weekend.

More than two dozen other states — all Republican led — plan to end the extra benefits before they expire at the end of September.

State leaders argue it has kept people from going back to work.