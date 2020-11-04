4 States Approve Recreational Marijuana

Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all voted to allow adult marijuana use recreationally.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Another issue on multiple ballots was marijuana and four states approved its use recreationally.

Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all voted to allow adult marijuana use recreationally, joining 11 other states and the District of Columbia.

Additionally, Mississippi and South Dakota approved measures allowing the medical use of marijuana.

South Dakota is the first state to approve marijuana use both recreational and medically in the same election.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.