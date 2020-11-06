Italy Using Limited Lockdowns to Fight Virus

More than 25% of the 40,000 cases came from Lombardy, which is now under lockdown.

Italy has placed four regions under partial lockdowns in an effort to curb the pandemic.

The 15-day lockdown bans travel outside hometowns, except for work or health reasons, and closes non-essential businesses.

The country is trying to avoid having another nationwide shutdown in order to protect the economy, but it also just hit an all-time high of single-day infections.

More than a fourth of the 40-thousand cases came from one of the regions now under partial lockdown.