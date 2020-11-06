WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Italy Using Limited Lockdowns to Fight Virus

SMS
Italy Using Limited Lockdowns to Fight Virus
By Victoria Trampler
By Victoria Trampler
November 6, 2020
November 6, 2020
More than 25% of the 40,000 cases came from Lombardy, which is now under lockdown.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Italy has placed four regions under partial lockdowns in an effort to curb the pandemic. 

The 15-day lockdown bans travel outside hometowns, except for work or health reasons, and closes non-essential businesses.

The country is trying to avoid having another nationwide shutdown in order to protect the economy, but it also just hit an all-time high of single-day infections.

More than a fourth of the 40-thousand cases came from one of the regions now under partial lockdown.

SMS