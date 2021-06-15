Police: 4 Dead, 4 Hurt In Chicago Shooting

Identities of the dead weren't immediately released.

An argument in a residence on Chicago's South Side early Tuesday erupted into gunfire, leaving four people dead and four others injured, police said.

The shooting happened at 5:42 a.m., police said, and no arrests were immediately made. Police had few details about the victims, but it appeared that none of them were juveniles.

The four injured included a 25-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head and another man who was shot in the back of the head. Their conditions were unknown, according to police.

A 23-year-old man who was shot in the back and a woman who suffered an unspecified gunshot wound were both in critical condition, police said.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.