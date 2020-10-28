Newsy-Ipsos Poll: 38 Percent Of Voters Have Already Cast Their Ballots

October 28, 2020
A majority of Americans say they won't hold their breath waiting for a presidential winner to be announced Tuesday night.
A record number of early ballots are already in.
In a recent Newsy-Ipsos poll of eligible voters, 38 percent said they have already cast their ballot either in person or by mail.
Twenty-six percent said they plan to vote in person on Election Day.
Just 19 percent say they expect a result on Election Day.
Another 19 percent say they think a winner will be announced the day after.
And 27 percent said they expect a result within a week.