33 Police Officers Assigned To Uvalde School District Campuses

Gov. Greg Abbott said the district superintendent requested additional officers for the upcoming school year to make everyone feel safer.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is assigning more than 30 state police officers to the Uvalde School District to beef up security presence for this upcoming school year.

Abbott says the district's superintendent requested the extra officers, who are intended to make students, parents and faculty feel safer while in the buildings.

The move follows the Robb Elementary school shooting in late May, when a gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers.

Officials say students will not return to that building this upcoming school year as it will be demolished and rebuilt.

Students in the Uvalde School District return to class Sept. 6.